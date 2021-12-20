Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Stock Position Lowered by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 31.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,949 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.37 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.76.

NYSE MRO opened at $15.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 3.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.86. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $17.59.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently -399.93%.

In related news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $1,623,478.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $1,046,102.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

