Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Buys New Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 741 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in Tesla by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its holdings in Tesla by 5,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $932.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,030.03 and a 200-day moving average of $812.44. The firm has a market cap of $936.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 301.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.03. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $539.49 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $801.97.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 295,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $969.83, for a total transaction of $286,307,393.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total transaction of $777,287.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,693,510 shares of company stock valued at $3,955,273,899. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

