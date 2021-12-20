Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Has $788,000 Stock Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ingredion by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 534,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 79,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,160,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,000,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,523,000 after buying an additional 13,779 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Ingredion by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 273,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Wealth Management acquired a new position in Ingredion in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,782,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

INGR opened at $95.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.57 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $73.82 and a 12 month high of $101.30.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 107.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingredion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

