Foster & Motley Inc. Lowers Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,664,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,338,456,000 after purchasing an additional 265,951 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,603,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,969,907,000 after purchasing an additional 601,191 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in PPG Industries by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,596,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $780,280,000 after buying an additional 11,667 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,045,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $684,780,000 after buying an additional 104,980 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,071,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $521,407,000 after buying an additional 1,466,193 shares during the period. 78.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.97.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $164.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.16. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.10 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.66%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

