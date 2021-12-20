Archer Investment Corp Acquires Shares of 345 Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FNV. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter worth approximately $732,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 109.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 328.6% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 11.1% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 254,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,920,000 after buying an additional 25,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $133.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.67. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of $105.62 and a 12-month high of $163.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.81.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.39 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 54.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.242 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 33.24%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James set a $164.00 price objective on Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.31.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

