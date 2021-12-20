GWM Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,021 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 0.80% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $4,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGP. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the second quarter worth $70,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the second quarter worth $87,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the third quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 36.4% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock opened at $93.66 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.61 and a fifty-two week high of $96.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.53.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.