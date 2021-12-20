Critical Contrast: Huize (HUIZ) & The Competition

Huize (NASDAQ: HUIZ) is one of 35 public companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Huize to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Huize and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huize -9.42% -36.28% -12.53% Huize Competitors 5.47% 20.21% 5.01%

15.0% of Huize shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.2% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.9% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Huize has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Huize’s peers have a beta of 1.11, meaning that their average share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Huize and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Huize $187.01 million -$2.80 million -3.04 Huize Competitors $8.71 billion $658.10 million 36.11

Huize’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Huize. Huize is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Huize and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huize 0 0 0 0 N/A Huize Competitors 248 1061 1192 46 2.41

As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies have a potential upside of 10.44%. Given Huize’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Huize has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Huize peers beat Huize on 9 of the 9 factors compared.

Huize Company Profile

Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. It provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, and term life and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products. The company offers its products through internet and mobile internet channels. It also provides technology development and Internet information consulting services; and management, marketing, investment, and financial consulting services. Huize Holding Limited was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

