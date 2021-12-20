Round Table Services LLC Buys New Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Round Table Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,808 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mathes Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 271.5% during the third quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 28,426 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 20,774 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 268 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 329.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 23,931 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 18,357 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 741.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,791 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after buying an additional 16,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 248.0% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,116 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,796,000 after buying an additional 37,140 shares during the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $278.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $280.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.11. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $695.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.67, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.93%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.07.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $143,510,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total value of $3,266,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 518,247 shares of company stock valued at $168,807,946. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

