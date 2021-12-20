Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,290 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Elastic were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Elastic by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,142,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,318,000 after acquiring an additional 46,089 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Elastic by 3.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,511,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,026,000 after acquiring an additional 74,332 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Elastic by 8.7% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,483,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,978,000 after acquiring an additional 199,444 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Elastic by 4.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,404,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,479,000 after acquiring an additional 99,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the second quarter worth $322,883,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Shay Banon sold 69,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $11,931,042.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total transaction of $106,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 254,433 shares of company stock valued at $43,125,226. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ESTC. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Elastic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.43.

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $117.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.37 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.74. Elastic has a one year low of $97.89 and a one year high of $189.84.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.57 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.18% and a negative return on equity of 29.19%. Elastic’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

