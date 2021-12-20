OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Short Interest Update

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 893,000 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the November 15th total of 693,200 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 225,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in OFG Bancorp by 7.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in OFG Bancorp by 49.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in OFG Bancorp by 103,475.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 16,556 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE OFG opened at $25.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.19. OFG Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $27.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $134.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.90 million. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 23.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is 18.68%.

OFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on OFG Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 23rd.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.