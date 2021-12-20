First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the November 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund stock opened at $85.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.24. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund has a 12 month low of $76.08 and a 12 month high of $90.54.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%.
