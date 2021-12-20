First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the November 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund stock opened at $85.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.24. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund has a 12 month low of $76.08 and a 12 month high of $90.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter.

