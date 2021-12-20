Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Short Interest Up 29.0% in November

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the November 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 413,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, CEO John Stephen West sold 100,000 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $1,933,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total value of $54,057.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 305,472 shares of company stock worth $4,724,168. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSNL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Personalis by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,485,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,195,000 after acquiring an additional 881,659 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Personalis by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,294,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,744,000 after acquiring an additional 743,691 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Personalis by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,094,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,585,000 after acquiring an additional 459,007 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Personalis by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 437,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after acquiring an additional 218,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Personalis by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,818,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,005,000 after acquiring an additional 187,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

PSNL opened at $14.62 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.90. The company has a market capitalization of $654.74 million, a PE ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.55. Personalis has a 1 year low of $11.62 and a 1 year high of $53.46.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40). The business had revenue of $22.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.20 million. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 68.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Personalis will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

PSNL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a research note on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Personalis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.38.

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

