Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Motco

Motco trimmed its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 39.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMP. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 165.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 18.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 18.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,573,000 after purchasing an additional 37,409 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 176,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 4.2% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AMP opened at $294.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.46. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.83 and a 12-month high of $312.14.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.38%.

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 30,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total transaction of $9,302,019.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total value of $462,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,118 shares of company stock worth $14,597,751 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.90.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

