Busey Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Busey Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3,715.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the first quarter worth $295,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 39.9% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 51,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after buying an additional 14,751 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 31.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 604,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,805,000 after buying an additional 143,697 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock opened at $62.30 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.01. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12-month low of $60.31 and a 12-month high of $64.15.

