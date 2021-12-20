salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stake Lifted by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,654 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $220,036,000 after acquiring an additional 41,301 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 118.3% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.3% during the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 104,103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,429,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 139.9% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 193,271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $47,210,000 after buying an additional 112,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.8% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,322 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock opened at $252.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $249.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, FBN Securities raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.23.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.18, for a total value of $5,183,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $1,592,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 522,827 shares of company stock worth $149,614,734 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

