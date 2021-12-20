Busey Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 9,699 LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,699 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,958 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 9,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $48.21 on Monday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.87 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.31.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $38.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director David B. Roberts sold 19,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total value of $1,029,754.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LeMaitre Vascular currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.80.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

