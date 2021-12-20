Busey Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,115 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 23.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,932,435 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,854,963,000 after acquiring an additional 14,464,226 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,422,655 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,539,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948,847 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,988,924 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,528,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,212 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,684,071 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $619,146,000 after buying an additional 1,019,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $577,014,000 after buying an additional 2,859,755 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FCX. Raymond James set a $45.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FCX opened at $38.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.60. The company has a market capitalization of $55.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.96 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.41%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

