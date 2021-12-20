Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 98,860 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $4,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 278.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 56.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.53.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $44.86 on Monday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $39.93 and a 52 week high of $53.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 44.78%. The business had revenue of $639.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $1.038 dividend. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.26%. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

