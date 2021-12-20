Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $4.64 Million Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $4,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 160.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $854,643.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Farias sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.61, for a total value of $1,716,674.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,157 shares of company stock valued at $26,885,395 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ESS. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $333.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $349.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $353.17.

ESS stock opened at $341.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $341.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $327.69. The stock has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.79 and a 1 year high of $357.90.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $360.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.54 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 31.27%. Essex Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 121.51%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.