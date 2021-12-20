Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 19,224 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,224 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $4,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 82.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $37.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $41.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.92.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

