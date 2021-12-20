Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.49 Million Position in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,606 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in ManTech International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in ManTech International by 170.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 65.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MANT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut ManTech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. William Blair cut ManTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ManTech International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

Shares of MANT stock opened at $71.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.78. ManTech International Co. has a twelve month low of $66.91 and a twelve month high of $101.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.82.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 5.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ManTech International Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.71%.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

