Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 709,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.73% of Federated Hermes worth $23,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the third quarter worth about $2,454,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.5% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 72,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 19.7% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 80,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.5% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 44,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Federated Hermes stock opened at $37.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.08. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.37 and a fifty-two week high of $38.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.41.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $326.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.20 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 22.11%. Federated Hermes’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday.

In other Federated Hermes news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 1,180 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total value of $41,158.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 3,233 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $112,961.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,498 shares of company stock valued at $436,363. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

