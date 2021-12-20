Archer Investment Corp Buys Shares of 333 iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 315.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 229,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,366,000 after purchasing an additional 174,090 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.9% during the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,062,000 after purchasing an additional 30,830 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 105.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 144,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,024,000 after acquiring an additional 74,429 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,639,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,478,000 after acquiring an additional 335,257 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $159.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.44 and its 200 day moving average is $164.48. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $127.56 and a one year high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

