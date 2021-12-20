Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Acquires 1,166 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Ferrari by 0.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferrari during the second quarter valued at $124,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Ferrari by 1.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 261,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Ferrari by 182.8% during the second quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari during the second quarter valued at $416,000. 31.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on RACE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ferrari from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ferrari from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BNP Paribas cut Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Oddo Securities started coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferrari currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.00.

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $252.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $249.73 and a 200 day moving average of $225.75. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $183.82 and a 12 month high of $278.78. The firm has a market cap of $46.65 billion, a PE ratio of 44.53, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. Ferrari had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

