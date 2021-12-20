Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Sells 17,065 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 38.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,065 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AZN. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter worth $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 80.0% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 960.0% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 112.8% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Emfo LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 14.09% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AZN stock opened at $56.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $46.48 and a 12-month high of $64.21.
AZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet downgraded AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.
About AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.
