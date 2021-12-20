Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Sells 17,065 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 38.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,065 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AZN. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter worth $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 80.0% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 960.0% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 112.8% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Emfo LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of AZN stock opened at $56.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $46.48 and a 12-month high of $64.21.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet downgraded AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.