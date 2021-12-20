Analysts Set The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) PT at $39.40

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.40.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CHEF shares. Benchmark started coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ CHEF opened at $30.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.06 and a beta of 2.30. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1-year low of $23.04 and a 1-year high of $37.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.17.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $484.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.08 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The company’s revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chefs’ Warehouse will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chefs’ Warehouse news, CFO James Leddy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Pappas sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $10,596,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 302,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,668,000 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 191.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the third quarter valued at $40,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 53.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the third quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

