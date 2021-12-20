SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $5.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) will report $5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SRAX’s earnings. SRAX posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7,371.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SRAX will report full-year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SRAX.

Get SRAX alerts:

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 million. SRAX had a negative net margin of 78.87% and a negative return on equity of 64.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SRAX by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in SRAX by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in SRAX by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in SRAX in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SRAX in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. 25.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SRAX stock opened at $4.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.30. SRAX has a 12 month low of $2.48 and a 12 month high of $7.29.

SRAX Company Profile

SRAX, Inc is a financial technology company which provides tools for communication between public companies and their shareholders and investors. It operates through the following segments: Sequire and BIGToken. The Sequire segment includes the licensing of the company’s proprietary SaaS platform and associated data analysis technologies.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SRAX (SRAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SRAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.