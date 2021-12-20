Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Short Interest Down 17.8% in November

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,770,000 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the November 15th total of 7,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

NYSE EIX opened at $66.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.43. Edison International has a 1-year low of $53.92 and a 1-year high of $68.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.84%.

In related news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $197,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Edison International during the third quarter worth approximately $4,061,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Edison International during the third quarter worth approximately $15,045,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Edison International by 58.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in Edison International by 3.2% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 633,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,119,000 after buying an additional 19,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Edison International during the third quarter worth approximately $952,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on EIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edison International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

