Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 123.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,931 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $4,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAH. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.10.

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CAH opened at $49.65 on Monday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $62.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.56. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.83 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 89.90% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.65%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

