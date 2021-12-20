Vontobel Holding Ltd. Increases Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $4,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Datadog by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DDOG. Citigroup lifted their price target on Datadog from $188.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Datadog from $173.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Datadog from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.67.

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 109,104 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $15,437,124.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 1,600 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,864,145 shares of company stock valued at $470,569,495 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $170.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.73 and a 1-year high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

