M&T Bank Corp Has $4.98 Million Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $4,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IPG opened at $36.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.02 and its 200-day moving average is $35.54. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.99 and a 52-week high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.02.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 61.02%.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $5,431,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

IPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JP Morgan Cazenove lifted their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

