Archer Investment Corp Makes New Investment in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.07.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $71.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a PE ratio of -62.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.93 and a 200 day moving average of $76.32. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently -320.00%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

