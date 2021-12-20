Archer Investment Corp Takes $27,000 Position in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV)

Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $158,000.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF stock opened at $57.07 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.38. iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF has a 52 week low of $45.39 and a 52 week high of $62.73.

