Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Sells 692 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 316.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,217 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 780,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,850,000 after buying an additional 14,745 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 11,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EPD. Wolfe Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $21.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.49 and a 200-day moving average of $22.91. The company has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $19.28 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.12%.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

