Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 191,500 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the November 15th total of 159,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALL. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the second quarter worth $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 21.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter worth $107,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 23.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the second quarter worth $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HALL opened at $4.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.87. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1-year low of $3.13 and a 1-year high of $5.70.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.31. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 1.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hallmark Financial Services will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hallmark Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto; excess and surplus (E&S) casualty; E&S property; professional liability; and aerospace and programs business units.

