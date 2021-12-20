China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 599,000 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the November 15th total of 498,600 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 624,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

NASDAQ:CJJD opened at $0.41 on Monday. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.72.

Get China Jo-Jo Drugstores alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) by 93.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,855 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc engages in the distribution and retail of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming. The Retail Drugstores segment sells prescription and over-the-counter medicines, TCM, dietary supplements, medical devices, and sundry items to retail customers.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.