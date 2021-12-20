Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the November 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of GLSPT opened at $9.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.94. Global SPAC Partners has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $10.01.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global SPAC Partners during the third quarter worth $100,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global SPAC Partners during the third quarter worth $175,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global SPAC Partners during the third quarter worth $180,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Global SPAC Partners during the second quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Global SPAC Partners during the third quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors own 54.94% of the company’s stock.

Global SPAC Partners Co is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

