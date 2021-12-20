1,511 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Acquired by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,511 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in NIKE by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total value of $2,222,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 258,339 shares of company stock valued at $41,822,585. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $161.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $255.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.78 and a 200-day moving average of $160.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.44 and a 1-year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.36%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NIKE from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays cut their target price on NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.21.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

