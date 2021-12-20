Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 491 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 33.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 979 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LUV. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 5.0% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,073 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 40.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 7.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,263 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 17.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,358 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $39.66 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.26. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.08 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -793.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.99) earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on LUV. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.78.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

