Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 13.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,597 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 32,018 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $1,349,558.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John M. Pasquesi bought 484,544 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.23 per share, for a total transaction of $19,977,749.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,535 shares of company stock worth $2,610,291. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACGL stock opened at $43.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $31.23 and a one year high of $44.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.55.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 9.33%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.11.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

