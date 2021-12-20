Signaturefd LLC Cuts Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTR. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 241.9% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $70.84 on Monday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $46.25 and a 52-week high of $73.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. TD Securities increased their target price on Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James set a $95.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.07.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

