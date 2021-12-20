Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Acquired by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,324 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 222.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENB opened at $36.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $43.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.86.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.673 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 120.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

