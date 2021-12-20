ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Purchased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 2.3% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in ASML by 3.5% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its stake in ASML by 3.0% during the second quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 2.4% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 36.4% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML stock opened at $749.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $307.28 billion, a PE ratio of 47.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $459.48 and a 12-month high of $895.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $802.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $775.71.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 30.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. Research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 15.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a $2.0938 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 22.45%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. New Street Research lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $801.33.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

