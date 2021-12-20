GWM Advisors LLC Invests $3.34 Million in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 89,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 26.3% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,978,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 55,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWQ opened at $37.14 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.53. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 52 week low of $32.17 and a 52 week high of $40.65.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

