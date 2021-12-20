Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,227 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $11,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth about $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

In related news, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 800 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total transaction of $121,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,969 shares of company stock worth $470,727.

Shares of A opened at $151.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.80. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.47 and a 12-month high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.80%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on A. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.71.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

