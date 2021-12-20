Amalgamated Bank Lowers Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,839 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Repligen were worth $10,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Repligen by 22.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 68.4% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 2.6% during the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 531.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Repligen from $260.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.88.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 17,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total transaction of $4,804,731.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Nicolas Barthelemy sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.20, for a total transaction of $474,089.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,400 shares of company stock worth $6,296,277 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $265.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.39 and a beta of 0.81. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $162.29 and a 52 week high of $327.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.71.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $178.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.97 million. Repligen had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business’s revenue was up 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

