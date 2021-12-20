M&T Bank Corp Sells 62 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Markel were worth $6,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Markel by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Markel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Markel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Markel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Markel by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 36 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

MKL opened at $1,220.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $942.44 and a 52-week high of $1,343.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,273.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,242.19.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.84 by $4.70. Markel had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 58.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Markel news, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,302.65, for a total value of $976,987.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,251.30 per share, for a total transaction of $31,282.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,750 shares of company stock worth $6,188,208 over the last 90 days. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MKL. Boenning Scattergood cut Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Markel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,292.50.

Markel Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

