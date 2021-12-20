TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $26,000 Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 211.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in International Paper by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in International Paper by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 585,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,925,000 after acquiring an additional 29,849 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in International Paper by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 48,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in International Paper by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 423,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,937,000 after acquiring an additional 39,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in International Paper by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,038,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,535,124,000 after acquiring an additional 820,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of International Paper from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Shares of IP stock opened at $45.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.31 and a 200-day moving average of $55.73. The company has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.67. International Paper has a one year low of $44.88 and a one year high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.57%.

International Paper declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

