Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 243 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 740.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,445,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,067,000 after purchasing an additional 38,151 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 119.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 23,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $111.50 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.47. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $94.31 and a 1-year high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.