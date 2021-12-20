TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) by 3,081.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coupang were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coupang during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coupang during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Coupang from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Coupang from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

NYSE CPNG opened at $29.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.03 and its 200 day moving average is $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Coupang, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.06 and a 12 month high of $69.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Coupang had a negative return on equity of 81.85% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $9,576,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc bought 460,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.61 per share, for a total transaction of $12,240,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 481,923 shares of company stock worth $13,101,580.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

